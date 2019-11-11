Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty look loved-up on rare date night The couple share two sons together

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty have officially proven they are couple goals! Enjoying a rare, high-profile night out together at the Baby2Baby Gala in California, the happily married pair looked free from the duties of parenthood as they left their sons Milo, three, and one-year-old James at home for the evening.

Stunning in a floor length crimson gown complete with a keyhole cut, the So You Think You Can Dance beauty seemed delighted to be enjoying a night on the town, while Northern Irish TV presenter Patrick looked dapper in a navy suit.

The couple enjoyed a night off parenting duties

It's not often that Cat, 43, and Patrick 48, are seen together on the red carpet - making their recent joint appearance extra special. The pair, who live together in LA, were joining the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltro to help raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that provides children living in poverty, age between zero and 12 years, with nappies, clothing and other basic necessities.

With two sons of their own, it's undoubtedly a cause close to the TV presenting pair's hearts - and it comes just a few weeks after a celebration of their own.

Cat stunned in a red gown

Last month Patrick pulled out all the stops for Cat's 43rd birthday, treating the presenter to her favourite Los Angeles-based restaurant. Taking to Instagram to share the special treat, he wrote: "It's the small things that keep the spark alive. Incredible birthday lunch with @catdeeley at our favourite restaurant. Happy Birthday, the wife xoxox."

Patrick and Cat have been keeping the spark alive since 2002, when they first met while presenting Fame Academy together. They remained friends for almost a decade before going public as a couple in March 2012 and tying the knot just six month later with an intimate ceremony in Rome.

