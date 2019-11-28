Saffron Barker took to Instagram on Thursday to answer fans' questions for BBC Breakfast, and revealed that she worried her and AJ Pritchard might not talk once they were voted off of Strictly Come Dancing. One of the YouTube star's followers asked: "Do you feel like you found a lifelong friend in AJ?" The 19-year-old admitted she had her doubts.

WATCH: AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker talk about special Strictly dance

Saffron explained: "So once the show finished it felt really weird, because I was like, 'What am I going to do without AJ now?' Like, I've spent all day, every day with him for ten weeks. But I know that we're going to be friends forever. I think we'll have a friendship forever."

MORE: AJ Pritchard opens up about judges comments after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Saffron shared the sweet answer on Instagram

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas: Bruno's singing, my favourite for the final, and why we sent Saffron home

Saffron became the ninth celebrity to leave Strictly on Sunday night. The social media influencer ended up in the dance-off with partner AJ after they scored just 26 points for a Samba to Walking On Sunshine by Take Me To Rio Collective. In a shock twist, she was joined by TV presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, whose couple's choice Contemporary routine to Drops Of Jupiter by With Confidence had placed him joint top of the leaderboard alongside Kelvin Fletcher and his partner Oti Mabuse.

After both couples performed for a second time, judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse delivered their verdicts. Craig chose to save Karim and Amy, saying: "Tonight was easy for me, the best dance was Amy and Karim." Motsi agreed, adding: "One couple left me no choice, it was a perfect performance and I’m going to save Karim and Amy." Bruno also chose to save Karim and Amy, explaining: "I want to keep the couple that has proven to be the strongest both technically and artistically." Head judge Shirley Ballas didn't need to cast a deciding vote but confirmed she would also have saved Karim and Amy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.