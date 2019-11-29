Gorka Marquez took advantage of a break in his busy work schedule on Thursday to surprise Gemma Atkinson and their daughter Mia with a flying visit to see them at home. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and his girlfriend are being forced to spend almost three weeks apart due to Gorka's work commitments, but he couldn't resist going to see them when he had the chance.

Sharing two sweet photos of himself with his five-month-old daughter, Gorka wrote: "Back in Daddy's arms. Managed to get a quick trip home for 18hrs and see my princess during these few hectic weeks at work. That's how I spend time with her, just kissing and feeding! Sorry Mia daddy loves you too much." The surprise went down well with Gemma, who commented on Gorka's photo: "Best surprise!"

Gorka Marquez surprised Gemma Atkinson with a visit to her and Mia

Gemma and Gorka lamented the fact they would be spending three weeks apart from each other earlier this month, with former Emmerdale star Gemma saying it was "always hard" for Gorka being away from her and their baby girl. However, they have been able to spend some time together during filming for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

After competing with Aljaz Skorjanec on the show in 2017, Gemma will be dancing alongside her boyfriend for the first time in the one-off special set to air on Christmas Day, and Gorka said he "can't wait to embarrass Mia in a few years" when she sees the footage of her parents dancing together.

The couple are dancing together on Strictly's Christmas special

Gemma gave fans a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of filming for the programme on Wednesday, as the group filmed scenes at a fairground. The 35-year-old uploaded a photo showing her cuddled up to Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk in between filming. "About last night… Cold and wet on a fair ground filming the Strictly Christmas Special," she wrote. "However, with coffee in my hand and @lubamushtuk by my side how can I not be smiling?"

