Kate Garraway shares 'terrifying' eyebrow makeover – and gets fans talking about whether she's headed for the jungle The Good Morning Britain presenter showed off her new look on Instagram

Kate Garraway shared the results of her latest beautifying treatment with her Instagram followers on Saturday – and many fans have chosen to take it as a hint that the presenter might be appearing on the new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! after all. The TV presenter posted a photo showing her eyebrows covered in dye, a bold new look for the mum-of-two! She shared in the caption that her children weren't too keen, however, writing: "Just had eyebrows dyed - apparently you have to leave them like this for a day - then wash them off - kids utterly terrified - should have done it on #halloween!!! #bodyadmin #grouchomarx."

Kate shared the snap with her Instagram followers on Saturday

The Good Morning Britain star shares two children with her husband Derek Draper: 13-year-old son William, and daughter Darcey, who was born in 2009. Her followers were quick to comment on her post, with many speculating that the long-wearing treatment would keep her groomed in the Australian outback. One wrote: "Perfect for the jungle," while fellow presenter Jenni Falconer commented: "Jungle ready…" and This Morning's Ruth Langsford added: "They’ll look good in the jungle!"

Kate shares two children with husband Derek Draper

Rumours have swirled for days that Kate has signed up for I'm a Celebrity, which she has so far denied. Other fans were unsure about whether the star really needed to leave the dye on so long, with one commenting: "Are you sure???!!! I’ve never had to leave mine on... #aretheywindingyouup" and another adding: "Kate I tint my own eyebrows and I wash it off after approx 5 mins and top up every 6 weeks, mine are so light so tint is necessary… never known a tint be left on a full day." A third summed up a message that Kate will hopefully take to heart (and to her children): "You look beautiful no matter what your eyebrows look like xx."

