Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law Kirk Douglas, in honour of his 103rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday to celebrate the landmark occasion, the 50-year-old actress shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair, and wrote: "This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Catherine's husband Michael Douglas also posted his own message, which read: "Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103." The celebrations come just as Michael was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series musical or comedy, for his role as Sandy Kominsky in the Netflix's The Kominsky Method.

GALLERY: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the Oscars

He later added: "12.9.2019 what a great day! Thank you to the HFPA for the @GoldenGlobes nomination, and for making my Dad proud on his 103rd birthday! #TheKominskyMethod." Last year, Michael, 75, won the Golden Globe for his role on the show, which has only aired two seasons so far. This year, the Hollywood star is competing against Barry's Bill Hader, The Politician's Ben Platt, Living with Yourself's Paul Rudd and Ramy's Ramy Youssef.

MORE: Strictly's Janette and Aljaz share romantic kiss in gorgeous new photo

With the celebrations in full swing, Michael was begged by his dad not to throw him a huge party to celebrate turning 103 as he would love a family dinner instead. Talking on Jimmy Kimmel, Michael recently said: "Well, it's like, so 100. Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you're 100, you don't really want a big birthday. I threw a big party for him, it was great. 101… So now he's begging me, he's got tears down his eyes, [and said], 'Let's just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.