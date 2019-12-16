Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper and her niece Quincy enjoyed an evening at the cinema – which was conveniently located inside the Beckham's London home. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside the film room, complete with recliner chairs with popcorn holders, and dimly lit lighting. As to be expected, the room was also exceptionally stylish, complete with a stone grey wall and contrasting wooden panels. Victoria shared a photo of Harper and her cousin doing the peace sign and channeling the Spice Girls - while posing for the camera, and captioned the image: "Girls night out! x."

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of daughter Harper and niece Quincy inside the family's cinema room

Victoria and husband David Beckham live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, with Harper and their three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. The property is worth an estimated £31million and the couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016. The family are understandably proud of their home, which boasts its own gym – where Victoria is often pictured working out – along with a wine cellar and separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to live in for his own privacy. As well as a property in London, the family also have a country home in the Cotswolds where they often spend weekends and holidays together, and a mansion in LA where they retreat to over the summer holidays. Earlier in the year, they were also spotted house hunting in Miami, although London remains their base all the while their children are at school there.

The Beckhams know just how lucky they are

Although the Beckhams have an incredibly privileged lifestyle, David and Victoria are determined that their four children will grow up with the same values as their parents have. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

