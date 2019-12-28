Strictly’s Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton share rare romantic photo after spending Christmas together - see here The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 champions are as loved-up as ever!

Strictly star Stacey Dooley shared a romantic photo with her dancer boyfriend, Kevin Clifton, on Instagram on Friday. The documentary filmmaker posted a snap of the couple, taken from the back, which showed them both dressed all in black, including their winter coats, walking on a British beach. Stacey captioned the lovely snap: "Hope you all had a hella Merry Christmas," adding a red heart emoji.

Stacey and Kevin started dating after meeting on (and winning) Strictly in 2018

In response, Strictly pro Johannes Radebe posted a heart emoji while his friend and colleague Graziano di Prima added two heart-eyes emojis. Stacey's fans were quick to comment, writing: "Hope you guys had the best time ever," "Hope you've had a brilliant Christmas and that you have a joyful New Year," and: "Merry Christmas to you too! And just to say you and Kevin are one of the most perfectly matched people out there and I'm so glad you're such a strong couple!"

The 32-year-old's followers also tried to guess where the couple might be, suggesting Kent, Skegness and Cleethorpes, while one joked: "This reminds me of The Mandalorian," a reference to the Disney Plus Star Wars show. A more likely contender is Grimsby, Kevin's hometown, where the couple spent Christmas this year.

Stacey shared the romantic snap with boyfriend Kevin to Instagram

Over the festive period, the 37-year-old posted a picture that showed himself sitting on an armchair next to his sister and fellow pro dancer Joanne Clifton, with Stacey sitting on the floor. The snap also showed a decorated tree and puzzles on the coffee table, and Kevin captioned it: "Xmas day in Grimsby" tagging both his sister and his girlfriend.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic pre-Christmas trip to New York following a very busy year. The Strictly pro partnered Anneka Rice on the show and was also asked to fill in for fellow dancer Neil Jones when he became injured, dancing with footballer Alex Scott for two episodes. Stacey, meanwhile, spent time filming in a women's prison in America, among other projects.

