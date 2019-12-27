Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley spend Christmas together at his family home - see amazing picture The couple have spent time in Grimsby

Christmas Day is all about food, fun and plenty of family time, and Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have clearly been enjoying these home comforts for the festive period. The former Strictly Come Dancing champions were pictured together at Kevin's family home in Grimsby where they spent the big day.

The professional dancer posted a picture of himself sitting on an armchair next to his sister and fellow pro-dancer Joanne Clifton, while girlfriend Stacey sat on the floor. Kevin captioned the post: "Xmas day in Grimsby" before tagging both his sister and his girlfriend and putting a love heart symbol. The trio looked sufficiently festive and cosy in the living room complete with a decorated tree and puzzles on the coffee table. Sounds like the perfect Christmas!

Kevin and Stacey spent Christmas Day together with his family in Grimsby

It is thought to be their first Christmas Day together as boyfriend and girlfriend after Stacey and Kevin confirmed they were an official couple earlier this year following Stacey's split from her boyfriend of five years, Sam Tucknott. The couple got together after meeting on Strictly and going on to lift the glitterball trophy as the series winners.

Kevin and Stacey won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey and Kevin's festive celebration also comes soon after they returned from their once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York earlier this month. The couple enjoyed exploring the Big Apple and all it has to offer including the Statue of Liberty, a helicopter ride over the city at night, and a trip to Broadway to see a show and catch up with Kevin's actor friends Ricky Rojas and Lucas Rush.

Since returning the UK, Stacey has been sharing glimpses into their state-side holiday, including sharing a video of their night-time helicopter ride which saw them experience the incredible New York City skyline. The journalist and broadcaster posted the video to her Instagram with a mind-blown emoji as boyfriend Kevin commented underneath: "One of the best things I've ever done".

