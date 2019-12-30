Paddy McGuinness has joked about a chaotic Christmas which saw him lose his front tooth while eating sweets over the festive period! Sharing a snap of himself grinning with the missing tooth on Instagram, he wrote: "Our toilet blocked up on Christmas Eve, kids still off school for another two weeks and now this! Why is it always when the dentist is closed. #weekend #sunday #toothfairy #tomanytoffeesoverchristmas #boltonbeauty."

Paddy managed to find a dentist

He recently updated fans to confirm that he had the problem fixed, sharing a before and after snap of himself with his new smile. He wrote: "Before and after! Thanks to @knutsfordroaddentalclinic in and out 20 mins. Now I can get stuck back into all those Chrimmy treats! Thanks everyone who got in touch with offers of help, it was very much appreciated. My teeth have never been so loved!"

WATCH: Paddy and Christine McGuinness' Love Story

Paddy's wife Christine was among those to tease him after the mishap, and commented on the snap: "I didn’t even know you didn’t have your own teeth! Almost 13 years together, you still shock me and make me laugh over the most ridiculous things!" Christine, 31, recently opened up about spending Christmas with their three children, Leo and Penelope, six, and Felicity, three. Since Leo and Penelope are autistic, Paddy and Christine have previously opened up about how the twins can find Christmas overwhelming, but the proud mum posted a snap of the three youngsters standing in front of the tree, and revealed that they were coping well with this year's festive period. She wrote: "I am the proudest mummy, I can’t believe my babies are happy around our Christmas tree. Christmas is always a very difficult time of year for us, our children can get overwhelmed, upset with all the changes everywhere, the lack of school routine, they get overstimulated and anxious meaning daily meltdowns are a given."

READ: Paddy McGuinness makes it up to his wife Christine after losing wedding ring for the second time

She continued: "This year I am preparing more than ever, visiting Christmas displays as much as possible (even if we only last five minutes) choosing decorations for our tree together, using visual calendars, reading stories about Christmas, even watching Peppa Pig's Christmas on repeat. So far they are coping amazing and we have managed to put a tree up at home without any upset for the first time in years! Now, somehow I just need to keep this whole calm, prep, structured Christmas feel around for the next two weeks!"

READ: Christine McGuinness celebrates huge Christmas milestone with autistic children