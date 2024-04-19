James Middleton shares sweet family photo

As the founder of a dog wellness and lifestyle company, Ella & Co, there's no denying James Middleton's devotion to his own pack of dogs.

On Thursday, Princess Kate's brother shared an adorable photo featuring four of his family pooches. The image showed his two golden retrievers, Mabel and Isla, as well as two of his four cocker spaniels Inca, Luna, Zulu and Nala.

The sweet photo featured four of James' dogs

"The goldens at the end of the rainbow," he penned alongside the sweet family moment. The image caught one of his retrievers close-up whilst enjoying the sprawling countryside. The other three dogs were captured in the background whilst a bright multicoloured rainbow shone overhead.

He added on the official Instagram account for his company: "I found the gold(ens) at the end of the rainbow [rainbow emoji]." A second photo showed the pack of four in another sweet photo cuddled up together. "Now that's valuable treasure," one fan commented.

The dad-of-one couldn't have a sweeter bond with his pooches

The sweet moment came just days after the dad-of-one shared an incredibly rare photograph alongside his baby son, Inigo.

Taking to his Instagram account on his 37th birthday on Monday, James couldn't have looked happier cuddling his adorable infant wearing matching berets.

"Matching bérets to celebrate my Birthday [balloon emoji]. Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs [red love heart emoji]."

The photo was taken from inside James and Alizeeé's incredible family home in Berkshire and saw the entrepreneur wearing a khaki linen shirt. Meanwhile, little Inigo wore grey leggings and a white long-sleeved top.

© Instagram James shared a selection of adorable photos to announce Inigo's arrival

James is exceptionally close with his sisters, Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton, as well as his parents Carole and Michael Middleton, so it is likely he would have been surrounded by his loved ones on his milestone day.

James and Alizee welcomed their son back in October last year. Announcing the news, James shared an adorable selection of photographs from their lavish home.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.

"We have settled into our new life as parents and I've told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)".

He added: "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."

