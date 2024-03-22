Blake Lively apologizes for mocking Princess Kate's 'Photoshop fail' amid royal's cancer news

Blake Lively has apologized for mocking Princess Kate "Photoshop fail" following the royal's decision to reveal she has been diagnosed with cancer. The Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram to acknowledge that she made a "silly post" amid the conspiracy theory frenzy and admitted she was now "mortified".

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the "Photoshop fails" frenzy and oh man, that post has me mortified today," she said on Instagram Stories. "I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

© Blake Lively Blake Lively posted an apology

Blake's post comes a week after she shared a post on social media which featured the actress and businesswoman appearing in a heavily Photoshopped picture of her lying on a sun lounger with lemons falling from the sky.

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products!" she captioned the post on Instagram. "Now you know why I’ve been MIA. Announcing @bettybuzz MOCKTAILS in the flavors you love from our cocktails. Because you asked," she continued, before sharing the new flavors of Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, including Sparkling Oak Smoked Lemonade and Sparkling Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

© Betty Buzz Blake Lively stars in heavily-Photoshopped new image

On Mother's Day in the UK on Sunday March 10, Kensington Palace released the first image of the Princess of Wales since she underwent abdominal surgery in January. However, it soon emerged that parts of the image had been digitally altered, and several photo agencies pulled the image.

The Duchess later took the rare step of making a public apology, writing on Twitter: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Princess Kate was surrounded by her children in the which was later pulled by agencies

On Friday March 22, Princess Kate then released a video globally sharing the news that she is In the early stages of preventative chemotherapy; HELLO! understands she started treatment in late February.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said in the video which was recorded in Windsor on March 20.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

The Princess of Wales announces she has cancer in emotional video

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

