Everything 'proud' brother James Middleton has said in support of Princess Kate over the years

James Middleton is one proud brother. While he seldom opens up about his relationship with his royal sister, Princess Kate, what he has said publicly speaks volumes.

The 36-year-old has been exceptionally open about how Kate and their sister Pippa supported him during his battle with depression, revealing that they attended therapy sessions with him when things were particularly bad.

"All of them," he told the Telegraph when asked if they ever went with him in person. He added: "That was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

© Samir Hussein James has always been so supportive of his sister

When it comes to supporting his sister it’s clear the feeling is completely mutual in his unwavering support.

Join us as we take a look back at James' sweet comments about his sister, Kate.

One of the most recent times James publicly mentioned his sister was hours after her shock cancer news was shared with the world in March.

© Instagram James shared a touching childhood photo with his sister following her shock cancer diagnosis

The dad-of-one shared a never-before-seen childhood photo of him and Kate beaming against a mountain landscape.

He wrote in the caption: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

As an advocate for mental health himself, it comes as no surprise that James is proud of his sister for all the awareness she raises for mental health through her campaigns Shaping Us and Heads Together.

In February 2023, Kate took to social media with a photo of herself alongside former Captial Radio presenter, Roman Kemp as part of her Shaping Us initiative. Alongside the image, she penned: "Talking early years and mental health with @romankemp. An important conversation on all things #ShapingUs - coming tomorrow with @earlychildhood."

Proud brother James was one of the first to react to the update and commented: "Can't wait," alongside two red heart emojis.

Months later in July, he appeared on Good Morning Britain and elaborated on his pride for his elder sister not only for her work in the mental health sphere but for her role in the royal family as a whole.

James Middleton says he’s ‘proud’ of sister Kate

"She's my sister…and I'm extremely proud and I'm always taken aback by how much she does do, and that continues to stay at the forefront of my mind.

"To see her blossoming in that role… I'm very proud of her."

Talking about the work she and William had been doing with mental health, he added: "Through some of the work that they've been doing… it gave me the confidence to speak out."

During the pandemic in 2021, James couldn't have been more supportive when Kate announced she was bringing out a book, Hold Still.

She explained on her official Instagram channel: "Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic. " She signed the message using her initial "C" at the end.

Once again, James was one of the first to comment on the news, showing his support with a red love heart emoji.

A number of royal fans picked up on the sweet reply. One comment read: "Love supportive siblings!!

