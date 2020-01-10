Grease star Edd Byrnes has died at the age of 87, his son Logan confirmed on Friday. The actor, who played Vince Fontaine in the hit 1978 movie, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter to reveal the sad news, Logan, 54, wrote: "It is with profound sadness and grief that I share with you the passing of my father Edd Byrnes. He was an amazing man and one of my best friends. His is the story of an ambitious young kid who, in his 20s drove out to Hollywood from New York City with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business."

He continued: "He soon landed a starring role on the wildly popular TV series '77 Sunset Strip' as the cool-talking 'Kookie.' He went on to star in dozens of motion pictures and television series popular around the world, including playing the suave and debonair Vince Fontaine in 'Grease.'" Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the late star, with one fan writing on Twitter: "Sending love and strength to the Byrnes family, friends and his cast mates it was an honour watching him growing up as a kid. Grease was my favourite classic movie, his voice was very golden back in the 70's! You will be very missed Mr Edd RIP Mr #EddByrnes #VinceFontaine." Another added: "Sad to see Edd Byrnes has passed away, will always remember the first time I saw 'Kookie' on '77 Sunset Strip.' So very cool, but, oh, so sweet. May he Rest In Peace."

Edd's acting credits also include The Secret Invasion, Stardust, Yellowstone Kelly, Charlie's Angels and Married With Children. He is survived by his ex-wife, and mother to son Logan, actress Asa Maynor, who he was married to for nine years between 1962 and 1971.

