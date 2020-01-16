James Blunt has shared details about his father's battle with stage four chronic kidney disease. The 45-year-old has unveiled the video for his latest song Monsters, which is about saying goodbye to his ailing father. Lyrics to the song read: "While you’re sleeping, I’ll try to make you proud. So daddy, won’t you close your eyes. Don’t be afraid. It’s my turn to chase the monsters away."

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, the musician opened up about his father's disease and made a plea to possible kidney donors, saying: "I've come on here to ask you what blood group you are. Some things have been going on in my life that I needed to write about. My father has not been very well actually. He needs a new kidney. And he's a kidney donor. And I've come on here to ask you what blood group you are. If you are an O-positive I'll take it off you."

James and his father

James also spoke candidly about his decision to write a song about his father's illness. The singer continued: "Really that has been an amazing moment. Because when you realise your father's mortality it's a great opportunity to say the things I'd like to say to him. So I have written a song called Monsters for him. It says I'm not your son, you're not my father, we are just two grown men saying goodbye."

James has been busy promoting his new album across the globe

The sombre song is taken from James' latest album Once Upon A Mind. Speaking about his decision to include his father in the music video, James explained: "Monsters is for my father who has stage four chronic kidney disease, so I asked if he’d like to be in the video with me."

Monsters' music video was filmed in Oxfordshire and is as moving as the lyrics. In the video, James breaks down into floods of tears as he sings about his father's illness.

