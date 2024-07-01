Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon 2024: Jameela Jamil, Poppy Delevingne and James Blunt lead the arrivals for day one
Digital Cover celebrities

Jameela Jamil, Poppy Delevingne and James Blunt lead the star-studded arrivals for Day 1 of Wimbledon

Tennis fans were out in force

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Wimbledon is back for 2024! Not only do tennis fans get to enjoy all the action for the next two weeks, but they also get to keep their eye on all the court-side glamour. 

On the opening day of the 137th Championships, Princess Maria-Olympia, James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley were among the A-list crowd to arrive at Centre Court. The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they prepared to watch the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu

This year, Novak Djokovic will have his eyes on the prize as he tries to claim his 25th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win. If he achieves the latter, he would be on par with retired tennis star Roger Federer's record.

Take a look at the pictures of which celebrities attended the first day of the annual tennis tournament…

1/9

James Blunt, Sofia Wellesley and Kirsty Gallacher© Getty

James Blunt, Sofia Wellesley and Kirsty Gallacher

Singer James Blunt, his wife Sofia Wellesley and presenter Kirsty Gallacher arrived as guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon.

2/9

Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Princess Maria-Olympia© Getty

Princess Maria-Olympia

Princess Maria-Olympia joined her father Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece one day one of the tournament. 

3/9

James Blake and Jameela Jamil © Getty

Jameela Jamil and James Blake

Straight after appearing at Glastonbury, Jameela Jamil and James Blake headed off to Wimbledon - and looked happy to be there. 

4/9

Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe© Getty

Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe

Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe appeared to be in great spirits at the event.

5/9

Poppy Delevingne and Charles Delevingne © Getty

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne, 38, arrived in style on the arm of her father Charles Delevingne, 75, at the tennis event. 

6/9

Lucy Boynton © Getty

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton looked stunning in off-white mini-dress as she walked through the crowds.

7/9

Myleene Klass© Getty

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass was dressed in a seriously chic white outfit, consisting of loose-fit trousers and a waistcoat.

8/9

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 © Karwai Tang

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire brought power couple vibes to the Wimbledon grounds.

9/9

Binky Felstead at Wimbledon© Getty

Binky Felstead

Binky Felstead looked summer-ready in her blue waist-coat and matching trouser set. 

