Jameela Jamil, Poppy Delevingne and James Blunt lead the star-studded arrivals for Day 1 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon is back for 2024! Not only do tennis fans get to enjoy all the action for the next two weeks, but they also get to keep their eye on all the court-side glamour.

On the opening day of the 137th Championships, Princess Maria-Olympia, James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley were among the A-list crowd to arrive at Centre Court. The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they prepared to watch the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

This year, Novak Djokovic will have his eyes on the prize as he tries to claim his 25th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win. If he achieves the latter, he would be on par with retired tennis star Roger Federer's record.

Take a look at the pictures of which celebrities attended the first day of the annual tennis tournament…

1/ 9 © Getty James Blunt, Sofia Wellesley and Kirsty Gallacher Singer James Blunt, his wife Sofia Wellesley and presenter Kirsty Gallacher arrived as guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon.

2/ 9 © Getty Princess Maria-Olympia Princess Maria-Olympia joined her father Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece one day one of the tournament.



3/ 9 © Getty Jameela Jamil and James Blake Straight after appearing at Glastonbury, Jameela Jamil and James Blake headed off to Wimbledon - and looked happy to be there.

4/ 9 © Getty Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe appeared to be in great spirits at the event.



5/ 9 © Getty Poppy Delevingne Poppy Delevingne, 38, arrived in style on the arm of her father Charles Delevingne, 75, at the tennis event.



6/ 9 © Getty Lucy Boynton Lucy Boynton looked stunning in off-white mini-dress as she walked through the crowds.



7/ 9 © Getty Myleene Klass Myleene Klass was dressed in a seriously chic white outfit, consisting of loose-fit trousers and a waistcoat.



8/ 9 © Karwai Tang Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire brought power couple vibes to the Wimbledon grounds.

