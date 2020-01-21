Zoe Ball has got a brand new project to get stuck into – and it's pretty impressive too! The It Takes Two host took to Instagram on Monday night to reveal that she's working on a project for this year's Chelsea Flower Show, following in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge who designed a garden for the annual event in 2019. Zoe explained in her post that the garden – RHS Garden for Friendship – is being created to help bring people together and make a positive impact on their mental health. Zoe is working with the garden's designer, Jo Thompson, and shared a photo of the pair drawing up designs at the table.

Zoe Ball is involved in helping to design a garden for this year's Chelsea Flower Show

The star wrote: "Honoured & beyond excited to be involved in this wonderful project - RHS Garden for Friendship - at #RHSChelsea this year. It’s being designed by the awesome Jo Thompson and will celebrate how gardening can bring people together & the positive impact it can have on our mental health. ⁣#GreeningGreatBritain. It will feature ideas that anyone can use (even a gardening novice like me) whether you’ve got window boxes, a patio or a shared space. I’ve shared some of my favourite plants and ideas with Jo and I’m so excited to see everything come together. After Chelsea, the garden will then live permanently at an NHS Mental Health Trust⁣." Many of the star's followers were quick to comment on the idea, with one writing: "I absolutely love this, what a fabulous idea and can't wait to see it," while another wrote: "Such a beautiful idea." Fearne Cotton added: "How wonderful!"

Zoe's exciting new project will no doubt be a nice distraction for her while her oldest son Woody is away from home. The doting mum admitted there were tears before her firstborn went away travelling earlier this month, although she is incredibly proud of him going off on his adventure. The mother-of-two shared photos on Instagram of Woody and his younger sister Nelly, dad Norman Cook and girlfriend Amber (who he has gone travelling with) on his last day at home, and wrote in the caption: "And he's off. There have been tears (from the rest of us not from Woo ha) not sure how @dirtyharrydnb will cope without W & Amberforce. Fly safe monkeys."

The Duchess of Cambridge designed her own Back to Nature garden in 2019

The TV presenter is incredibly close to her son, who made his television debut in 2019 after appearing on The Circle. Zoe went on to interview Woody and his The Circle co-stars Tim and Paddy on her Radio 2 Breakfast show shortly after the show finished. The doting mum was particularly impressed with her son after he admitted that he was looking forward to getting back to normality and enjoying being a teenager, rather than looking for TV opportunities off the back of his success on The Circle.

Zoe recently said goodbye to her son Woody who is travelling around the world

Zoe said to Woody: "You've impressed your dad and I by saying you don't actually want to do anything at the moment apart from your original plan." The teenager replied: "Yes, I am sort of enjoying being a teenager and my gap year and I've got Uni to look forward to. So unless something really cool comes up, you know anything with Tim. But I think I will just go back to being a teenager." "Happy mother!" Zoe laughed. Woody said he would however be up for going on a festival tour with Tim, who was more than up for doing television work – much to the delight of his fans. "I would do anything, I just loved being in the TV family. I felt so warm, so supported. I would love to do anything actually," he said.

