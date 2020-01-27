Alesha Dixon shares rare photo with daughter Azura – and reveals she's a star in the making The Britain's Got Talent judge is a doting mum to daughters Azura and Anaya

Alesha Dixon is a doting mum to two young daughters, and enjoyed spending some quality time with her first-born, six-year-old Azura, at Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie's birthday party over the weekend. The pair had fun posing in a photobooth at the event, and posed for photos with Alesha's partner Azuka Ononye. Alesha later shared the pictures on Instagram, and wrote alongside them: "It’s been that kinda day! We think we are cool parents but our daughter is way cooler than us! Thanks @noholdenback for being a fabulous host & happy birthday to the amazing Hollie!" The TV star added that both Azura and Hollie are stars in the making, writing: "After that stage performance I have no doubt our babies have Got Talent!"

Alesha Dixon shared a sweet photo with her daughter Azura and partner Azuka

As well as Azura, Alesha and Azuka are also parents to five-month-old baby Anaya Safiya, who they welcomed in August. While Alesha tends to keep her family life out of the public eye, the America's Got Talent judge opened up about motherhood during an interview on Lorraine in November. The star talked to her good friend Terri Seymour about the subject of parenting, and she revealed that Anaya means 'God answered' or 'look up to God' and Safiya means 'pure'.

Alesha and Azuka with their daughters Azura and Anaya

Alesha and Azuka welcomed Anaya Safiya in August but didn't reveal the news until almost two months later. The Mis-Teeq bandmate explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet. I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

It sounds as if Azura is an incredible big sister to Anaya too. When probed if she wanted another child, Alesha revealed that her daughter Azura had asked the same question. "Two weeks after having the baby... 'Mummy, I think it's time for a brother now, don't you?'" she laughed. "'I don't think so darling, mummy's done!'" Although Alesha went on to admit: "Never say never."

