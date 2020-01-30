Stacey Solomon and her new BFF Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – shocked their followers on Thursday when they announced they are both taking a break from social media. The Loose Women panellist and Instagram cleaning sensation shared the same message on their respective accounts, making a "pinky promise" to each other to take a break and "switch off" for 24 hours after previously opening up about their ongoing struggles with anxiety.

Sharing a Whatsapp conversation between the pair on their Instagram Stories, the message read: "Good morning everyone. Sometimes it takes someone who love you to tell you that you NEED a day off to just switch off. So, we pinky promised each other last night that today we will not go on any social media for 24 hours. We are both excited but also a little nervous for some reason. But we're going to do it. So tag the one person you know needs a break away from the social media world right now and get your pinkies out. We love you guys and we'll be back tomorrow!"

Stacey and Mrs Hinch are staying off social media for 24 hours

Their digital detox comes after they headed out for a girls' night out on Sunday. Stacey documented their evening in a number of selfies and short videos as the ladies cheered on her partner Joe Swash in Dancing On Ice. One sweet snapshot shared on Stacey's Instagram showed her stood with her arms wrapped around Sophie. "When they try to pit you against each other but there's no gaps here for your cruel wedges," she wrote. "Women supporting women is what it's all about. Happy Sunday everyone." Stacey also shared a number of clips showing the pair singing karaoke in the car on the way to the DOI studios, and another showing them sitting in the audience, singing along to Abba's Dancing Queen.

The pair have grown very close over the last few months

Stacey, 30, and Sophie became firm friends after the TV star reached out on Instagram. They are both parents to young sons; Stacey shares eight-month-old Rex with Joe, while Sophie has a seven-month-old son Ronnie with her husband Jamie. Speaking towards the end of last year about their blossoming friendship, Stacey told the Sun Online: "I just love her as a person. She's so down-to-earth and normal, and a great mum – because our babies are the same age we're going through all the same stages together, which is really helpful. You feel like you've got someone to ask things. What did you do for this, what did you do for that?"

