They met back in October when they were partnered together for this year's series of Dancing on Ice, and since then, Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have found happiness together as a real-life couple. Appearing on Friday's Lorraine, the couple revealed it was an "instant attraction", with Kevin saying: "When we first met four months ago, everything happened very quickly, it absolutely did. I certainly knew straight away that was it, yeah." He added: "Everything's been great, everything's gone really well."

The pair have been training almost daily for the past four months, with the couple revealing in January that their friendship turned into something more. Talking about how much she "adores" the former footballer, the professional ice skater explained: "I'm used to being a tough coach, but it's a bit hard with Kevin because obviously there's feelings involved, I adore him, so it's hard. Even if I do try to be hard, he just laughs at me." When asked if their romance makes them better on the ice, Brianne replied: "There's a natural connection, it's not put on, it's real and we enjoy each other."

Kevin then went on to confirm that despite Brianne hailing from Canada, their relationship won't be "long-distance". The pro skater has dated a few of her previous Dancing on Ice partners, including Matt Lapinskas and Sam Attwater. But now, it seems Brianne has finally found love with Kevin. Despite her history, the 38-year-old has insisted that Kevin isn't part of a pattern and is nothing like her previous boyfriends. She previously described him as "perfect" and her "best friend".

Kevin shares two daughters, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Laura, who he married when he was 22. In 2013, the sportsman revealed that he and Laura had split in 2011 after 12 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Brianne is also a mum-of-one and recently celebrated her daughter's third birthday. Although information on her child's father is kept private, Brianne will often post adorable pictures of her little one on social media.

