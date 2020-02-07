Dancing on Ice's Brianne Delcourt defends herself against criticism of her engagement to Kevin Kilbane Brianne and Kevin announced their engagement this week

Brianne Delcourt has defended herself against criticism on her and former Dancing on Ice contestant Kevin Kilbane's engagement after just two months of dating. The professional skater, who has been on the show since 2010, appeared alongside her new fiancé and former skating partner on Loose Women to discuss their engagement, which was announced on social media on Wednesday.

After Loose Women panellist Denise Welch mentioned the criticism that Brianne has faced due to her previous relationships with her Dancing on Ice partners, Matt Lapinskas, Sam Attwater, and Danny Young, Brianne replied: "Yeah, I mean, it's been my life for ten years so, where, how am I supposed to meet anybody else?" The 39-year-old continued: "But, we're going back ten years ago, when there was other partners, but I've been on my own for four years, I'm a single mum, I wasn't looking for love at all."

Brianne showed off her sparkler on Instagram

Brianne also revealed she knew she was going to end up with Kevin from the moment she first saw him after the two were paired up for the show. She explained: "I was coming through the tunnel at the stadium and it was a weird moment because I hadn't met him and in my head, I had these little voices going, 'I'm going to marry this guy. I'm going to marry him.'"

Kevin echoed the love at first sight moment, and stated that he knew he loved Brianne straight away. "It happened very quickly. I think we both knew within, it was instant." He continued: "When you know, you know. It is very early days in the relationship but we honestly feel, I feel as if I've known Bri all my life." How sweet!

The couple also teased that they may have even set a date for their big day already. Kevin, who is a former footballer, said: "We've got things in our head but again we've got to speak to so many people. We’ve got a time frame in our head… But we do know what we're going to do." The couple announced their engagement earlier this week with a sweet Instagram post showing the moment Kevin got down on one knee.

Former footballer Kevin, 43, can be seen serenading his girlfriend before dropping down on one knee and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020." Canada-born Brianne and Kevin were revealed to have started dating in December after being paired up on the skating show. Their DOI journey came to an end at the weekend, when they became the fourth couple to be eliminated from the show.

