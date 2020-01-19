5 things you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Kevin Kilbane What you need to know about the footballer

This year's viewers are getting the chance to watch professional footballer Kevin Kilbane try his luck in figure skating. He is one of the stars on this year's series of Dancing on Ice, who will be judged under the watchful eyes of Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman. But how much do you know about him? Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up some important facts about the Irish sports star...

He married his childhood sweetheart

The 42-year-old married childhood sweetheart Laura when they were just 22 years old. The couple had been dating for four years before they exchanged vows. Sadly, in 2013, Kevin revealed that he and Laura had split in 2011 after 12 years of marriage.

Doting dad to two children

Kevin shares two daughters, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Laura. He became a patron of the Down's Syndrome Association and uses his platform to raise awareness of the condition after his eldest daughter was diagnosed.

Romance has blossomed on the set of Dancing On Ice

Kevin and his pro skating partner Brianne Delcourt revealed earlier this week that they are now a couple! The pair have been training almost daily for the past four months, and their friendship soon turned into something more.

Career in football

The sportsman has a footballing career spanning from 1995 to 2012. He kicked off his sports career at the local club Preston North End before moving to West Bromwich Albion two years later for £1 million. At the time, it was the club's most expensive signing. Kevin has also played for clubs including Everton and Sunderland.

Retirement

Kevin began studying Professional Sports Writing and Broadcasting at Staffordshire University. However, in recent years, the dad-of-two has been a pundit and analyst for RTÉ’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League and BBC's Match of the Day 2.

