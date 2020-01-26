Brianne Delcourt looked so different in each Dancing on Ice series – see her hairstyles The pro skater has had some huge changes!

Since joining Dancing on Ice in 2010, professional skater Brianne Delcourt has stunned viewers with her impressive skating routines, even taking home the trophy with EastEnders actor Sam Attwater in series six. The ITV competition has returned to our screens for the 2020 series and Brianne has already made headlines after confirming she is dating her celebrity partner, former footballer Kevin Kilbane.

While many viewers are eager to see the new couple's romance blossom as they take to the ice each week, we're particularly excited to catch a glimpse of Brianne's incredible beauty looks. Outside of the show, her personal hairstyles have changed dramatically, from her Elsa-inspired platinum blonde hair to her short bob and even a darker honey colour. So grab a drink, get comfortable and take a look back at some of the 38-year-old's biggest beauty transformations over the years…

Back in 2010, Canadian-born Brianne made a statement for her first season by rocking platinum blonde hair. The luscious long length meant it was often styled in gorgeous curls or pulled into an intricate updo, and looking back is giving us some series Disney Princess vibes - she could certainly pull off Elsa's long plait! We're not sure if it's the contrasting red outfit in this picture, but the colour looks particularly bright as she posed alongside her partner, Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson. With her matching red lip and spidery long lashes, she was sure to command attention on the ice.

While the light hair colour brought her luck the following year with her and EastEnders actor Sam Attwater being crowned the winners, she opted for a big change in 2013. The star chose natural blonde highlights with dark blonde roots and went for the chop! Her long hair was cut to shoulder-length, and she opted for darker makeup with a vampy deep purple lip.

Five years on and her hair was longer than ever! As Brianne posed for pictures alongside Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford ahead of the 2018 series, she showed off her soft caramel tones styled into tight curls. After experimenting with every shade of blonde from bright to subtle, she has settled on a happy medium for the 2020 series with ashy highlights and warmer undertones. Paired with her natural makeup look of golden eyes and pink lips, we think she looks absolutely stunning, but we can't help but wonder what her next style will be.

