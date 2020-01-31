Declan Donnelly has taken to Instagram to detail the scary encounter his pet dog Rocky had with a fox on Sunday, revealing that it ended with a trip to the vet. The I'm a Celebrity star added that it wasn't just any old vet that Rocky visited, but the pet hospital made famous by celebrity vet Noel Fitzpatrick, aka star of Super Vet. The father-of-one shared the news on social media, and explained beneath an adorable photo of Noel cradling little Rocky that his pooch had received top notch care and attention.

WATCH: Ant and Dec reflect on their 39 awards at the NTAs

The full caption read: "Another thank you to this guy @profnoelfitzpatrick and his amazing staff for looking after Rocky and getting him back on his feet after a run-in with a grumpy fox in our garden last Sunday. Cheeky bugger! The care and attention from the guys at @fitzpatrick_referrals is so reassuring and comforting. Thanks again everyone. D."

MORE: Declan Donnelly gives fans a sneak peek inside his family home

Dec shared the sweet snap on Instagram

MORE: Where Ant & Dec stay on I'm a Celeb: Inside the £1800 per night Palazzo Versace

Fans were quick to wish poor Rocky well in the comment section of the television star's post. One replied: "Awww, get well soon Rocky!" Another sweetly added: "Bless him, these dachshunds think they are bigger than they really are. Mine is exactly the same."

Dec, who lives with his wife Ali Astall, their daughter Isla and of course Rocky the dog in Chiswick, recently gave fans a rare glimpse inside his home on Instagram, and it's safe to say that Rocky is the king of the Donnelly household.

To celebrate Rocky's fourth birthday, Dec wrote on Instagram: "He got a posh new @barbour coat and he's having some sausage for birthday tea. What more could a doggy want!? Love him." The image showed the cute daschund sitting on a plush cream and brown rug, with a slate grey sofa and cream walls in the background. And we are loving the little wicker baskets holding the teddies – now that's what you call luxury living!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.