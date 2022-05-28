Declan Donnelly's stylish £5m family home is full of personal tributes

Britain's Got Talent host Declan Donnelly is one half of famous TV presenting duo Ant and Dec, and when he's not presenting to the nation, he resides in the leafy suburb of Chiswick in London.

The Limitless Win star lives with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter, Isla and he reportedly purchased his seven-bedroom home for £1.9million in 2006, and now it is thought to have increased in value to be worth £5million.

WATCH: Declan Donnelly films inside amazing home gym

Dec previously counted Ant McPartlin among his neighbours, but his friend has since moved out of his Chiswick home and purchased a property in Wimbledon with his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

Dec is notoriously private about his family life, but the Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter has given fans rare glimpses inside his very chic house. Take a peek inside his pad with many nods to his hometown of Newcastle…

Dec has a beautiful garden

The TV stars shared a hilarious TikTok video from their gardens to celebrate reaching four million followers on Instagram. Dec's outside space is very modern with a manicured grass area backing onto a paved pathway. White birch trees and a shaped bush sit in an elevated plant area behind him, while the surrounding wooden fence even has a built-in bench.

The home gym has a Newcastle tribute

Dec shared a look inside his amazing home gym during the coronavirus lockdown. The huge space has a black-and-white theme in honour of Dec's beloved Newcastle United football team, with framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging on the walls. There are white walls and dark flooring with an array of fitness equipment, including an elliptical trainer, a bench, and a blue yoga mat, for all types of workout.

There is a stunning colour scheme throughout

Dec's living room has a sophisticated neutral colour palette, with cream walls and sofas topped with navy patterned cushions. A rectangular mirror hangs above the sofa, while a glass table lamp sits on a table to one side.

The star has a Newcastle bridge artwork in his house

The neutral tones continue throughout the house, including in this room that features a silver metallic console table with a vase of flowers, framed photo and bottle of Jo Malone fragrance on display.

Dec showed off his kitchen while snapping a takeaway

In one snap of his Saturday night takeaway, Dec showed off his kitchen, complete with grey cabinets, white work surfaces, white tiles, and chrome accents including a square bread bin and matching toaster.

Dec's dog has a comfy set-up too

To celebrate his dog Rocky's fourth birthday, he wrote on Instagram: "He got a posh new @barbour coat and he's having some sausage for birthday tea. What more could a doggy want!? Love him." The image showed the cute Daschund sitting on a plush cream and brown rug, with a slate grey sofa and cream walls in the background. And we are loving the little wicker baskets holding the teddies!

