Simon Cowell has heaped praise on Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay, insisting he would do the same if he was in a similar situation. The 60 year-old music mogul described the This Morning presenter's openness as a "positive" move. "I think it is a very positive thing," the X Factor boss told The Sun. "You've seen the support he has gotten because nobody actually cares about sexuality anymore."

Just over a week ago, Phillip, 57, took to his Instagram Stories to release a heartfelt statement, just moments before he spoke about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly Willoughby. Simon then revealed that twenty years ago he used to be constantly quizzed over his sexuality. "They would say, 'Yes you are [gay]!’ and I'd go, 'Do you honestly think it would be a problem if I was?," he added. "And that I would hide it like there is something wrong?' I told them, 'If I was, I would tell you.'"

"But it used to crack me up that it was seen as something bad you would have to hide," he continued. "To that point, I think it is a very positive thing (with Phillip). You've seen the support he has got because nobody cares (about his sexuality)."

Since sharing his news with the world, Phillip has received an outpouring of support from his fans and famous friends. He fought back tears on This Morning as he admitted how he'd struggled with his sexuality over the years, and feared the pain he'd cause his wife of 27 years, Steph. The TV star had earlier issued a statement on Instagram, which read: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

He added: "Every day I sit on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

