Louise Redknapp has remembered Caroline Flack in the most heartwarming tribute, describing the late star as the "kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend I've met in this industry". The Love Island presenter died at the age of 40 on Saturday, and news of her death as sent shockwaves across the nation. Sharing a series of pictures of the pair of them, Louise praised Caroline for reaching out to her when she was going through a tough time following the breakdown of her marriage to Jamie Redknapp in 2017.

Louise Redknapp has paid tribute to friend Caroline Flack

She wrote: "Caroline when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances.

"I always think it takes a certain soul to be able to reach out to someone who they don’t really know that well and speak from the heart but you did that for me and from that moment a close friendship was founded. I feel so proud that I was someone that you felt you could trust and that you could speak to at any time about anything." She added: "I know what really mattered to you was being loved and being cared for and I just wish you could see how loved you were by so many people."

The mum-of-two went on to praise Caroline for giving her the confidence to restart her music career after years out of the industry. "You didn't deserve any of this what has happened," Louise continued. "You were the kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend I've met in this industry. You turned up to every show I ever did coming back in to the industry you helped me believe I could go back and do something I never thought I could do again. Whether it was a little DJ set, a west-end show or a music gig you were there being the brightest loudest biggest loyalist supporter."

Vowing to be her voice, the singer said: "We spoke often about the people we wanted to become about being strong women about not letting people hurt us about standing up for what we believe in and supporting each other. And I'm going to do my best to be that person that you and I spoke about.

Caroline presented X Factor and Love Island

"I'm going to try and do this for us for all the good things we said and the positive conversations we had you were an absolute star a nugget of gold. I feel really lucky to have had you as a friend, you were the girl that everybody wanted to be friends with and be in your corner on a night out. We would always have so much fun.

"I know this will be hard for everyone to come to terms with but all I can say is I will try and speak your messages, I will try and live by all the things that we spoke about and I will try to be your voice and be the best person I can be for you." She then concluded the heartfelt message with: "Caroline I was so proud to be your friend you were our girl!"

