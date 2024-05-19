Olly Murs' wife Amelia shares rare video with daughter Madison as she pays special tribute to her husband

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia shared an adorable glimpse into their family life with newborn daughter Madison earlier this week, as the family celebrated a very special occasion.

On Sunday, the doting mum posted a loving video that saw her cuddling her little girl. She also shared how her husband's messages during his time away for work have helped her in the early days of new motherhood, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Olly Murs' wife Amelia shares heart-melting video with daughter Madison

The mother-of-one captioned the moving clip: "And my message to anyone [whose] partners are away, busy working or if you're doing it alone, you got this [stars emoji]."

Amelia continued: "Please tag any mums you think are doing an amazing job, let's show them some love [heart hands emoji]."

© Instagram Olly and Amelia with little Madison

Olly's family resemblance

The couple welcomed their little girl last month, and as the singer shared the first photo of his daughter, he revealed who she takes after!

The new dad took to Instagram to share the sweetest photo of the tiny tot, and made an amusing comment about who she resembles.

In the snapshot, Olly's daughter was fast asleep, wearing a beige outfit with a blanket cosily tucked around her. Taken with her feet in the foreground, Olly joked as he wrote: "Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," adding foot, laughing and heart emojis.

The star is such a devoted dad View post on Instagram

Dad life

Since then, the proud dad has taken to social media to give occasional looks into his family life, including a sweet photo taken with his baby daughter Madison after a gig.

At the end of the series of snaps showing the star singing and bowing to rapturous crowds at the O2 Arena, where he was supporting Take That, Olly posted an image of himself changing his little girl.

© Instagram Olly is a multi-tasking dad

"What my Friday nights look like these days (swipe to the end)…" he captioned the sweet photo. Madison's arrival The proud dad announced Madison's arrival on 17 April as he sweetly gushed: "Our mini Murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2023 in a wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, announced they were expecting back in December with a sweet announcement. "Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image, which showed him holding up a baby scan and pointing at his wife's stomach.

© Instagram Olly cradling his baby daughter

Olly and Amelia's wedding

The couple married in Olly's native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations.

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, from Amelia's three bridal dresses to their tearful vows. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly said.

© Tali Photography Amelia and Olly on their wedding day

"When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

Shortly after the nuptials, Olly told HELLO! how they were looking ahead to their next adventure of having children together.