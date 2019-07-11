Lucifer star Tom Ellis makes first red carpet appearance with new wife The couple tied the knot last month

Following his gorgeous wedding last month, Tom Ellis looked absolutely besotted as he joined his new wife Meaghan Oppenheimer at a red carpet event on Wednesday. The newlyweds, who have been together for three years, happily posed for photos at the American Friends of Covent Garden 50th Anniversary celebration, held at Waldorf Astoria in Los Angeles. Their joint appearance marks the first time the couple have been pictured together since getting married. The Lucifer actor, 40, put on a dapper display, while his screenwriter wife, 33, looked fabulous in a cute floral print dress.

Tom Ellis with new wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

The lovebirds released photos from their big day in June, with the Welsh dad-of-three writing: "My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon. Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious #happy #married photo by @mibellephotographers, wedding planning by @jogartin." The new bride also posted a lovely photo of the newlyweds, and wrote: "Married!!!!!!" To which, Tom simply replied: "I love you wife."

Tom, who was previously married to EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, began dating screenwriter Meaghan in 2016, two years after his divorce. Both Tom and Tamzin are parents to two daughters, ten-year-old Marnie and six-year-old Florence. He is also a father of Nora Ellis from his relationship with Estelle Morgan. Tamzin, 48, married her ex Tom in 2006 a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. The soap star was granted a divorce from the Miranda star in April 2014 after he admitted committing adultery.

