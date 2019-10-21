Tamzin Outhwaite defends ex-EastEnders actress after taking 'normal' job to support her kids Katie Jarvis played Kat Slater's cousin Hayley in the BBC soap

EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite has spoken out in defense after her former co-star Katie Jarvis was pictured working at a B&M Bargains as a security guard. The 28-year-old briefly appeared on the BBC One soap as Kat Slater's cousin, Hayley, last year, and has since taken up the new job in the discount store in order to support her children. Praising her work ethic, Tamzin tweeted: "Yes, I am a landlady, a voice-over artist, car boot salesperson, art dealer, up cyclist, interior designer, motivational speaker, and many other jobs... it’s what artists do to earn a living. They work in between jobs."

It’s called Grafting! Or not being afraid of hard work... or loving your family enough to drop your dream for a bit to earn a living so the family can live life. And there is no shame in wanting to work hard to make sure your offspring are cared for. #noshame https://t.co/N3pPVseryd — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) October 20, 2019

She added: "It's called Grafting! Or not being afraid of hard work... or loving your family enough to drop your dream for a bit to earn a living so the family can live life. And there is no shame in wanting to work hard to make sure your offspring are cared for. #noshame." Replying to a fan's comment, the actress also noted: "Sorry forgot a few of my jobs. I have been a waitress, bartender, driver, painter, promotion girl spraying perfume in Selfridges, cook, travel writer, tv extra, drama teacher, kid wrangler in panto season, commercials model & director, maitre D, podium dancer, meet and greet hostess..." [sic]

Fellow EastEnders actress Gillian Taylforth remarked: "So much love and respect for Katie Jarvis. Hard work been a jobbing actor. Actors are allowed 'normal' jobs too, you know." Corrie actor Charlie Condou wrote: "When I left Corrie I had a string of very nice TV and theatre jobs. Then I didn't. So I got a job working in a restaurant to pay my bills and take care of my kids. That’s what responsible adults do. This is shameful journalism." Kevin and Perry star Kathy Burke also tweeted: "Person gets job so her kids don't starve? Good for her."

Mum-of-two Katie had confirmed she was putting her acting career on hold to take care of children, ten-year-old Lillie May and eight-year-old Alfie. She told the Daily Star Sunday: "I've taken a step back from acting. I've got a job and I'm looking after my kids."

