EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite shares rare photo of daughter

Tamzin Outhwaite has shared a heart-melting snap of her seven-year-old-daughter and fans of the EastEnders actress were thrilled that she'd shared such a touching moment with them. In the snap, Tamzin's youngest daughter Marnie can be seen sitting next to her grandad, who lives with them. The two seem to be enjoying lunch and deep in conversation.

The mother-of-two captioned the post: "Thankful that my dad @colinouthwaite lives with us and is always on hand for grandad duties... the fact that my girls adore him is a huuuuge bonus." Her followers were quick to point out just how important it is that little Marnie has a close bond with her grandfather. Beneath the picture, one wrote: "So special. Makes my heart melt as it's a reminder of how much I adore mine. Beautiful." Another added: "Aw, you're blessed to have him with you. Beautiful photo."

Tamzin shared the sweet snap on Instagram

When it comes to her family life, Tamzin is notoriously private – and doesn't share pictures of her children often. However, earlier in September, the 48-year-old posted a snap of herself and her eldest daughter, Florence, to mark the beginning of a new school term. In the picture, Florence can be seen cuddling up to her doting mum, who captioned the post: "My big girl starts secondary/big/senior/high school very soon and I don’t know where the last 11 years have gone. Keep telling myself to embrace the change… #Flow #GowiththeFlo."

This is the second time Tamzin has shared a snap of her children in September

Holly Willoughby, who is married to Tamzin's cousin Dan Baldwin, was taken aback by the touching moment, replying: "Awww Flo!!! Good luck beautiful girl." One of Tamzin's fan added a sweet sentimental note, saying: "She will always be your baby/big girl just imagine how fab watching her grow into a fab young lady, I know I have and so proud of all three of them. I now get to do all over again watching my grandchildren it's just amazing."

