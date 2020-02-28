Rachel Allen's teenage son Joshua has been sentenced to 15 months in prison on drug dealing and drug possession charges. The celebrity chef's 19-year-old son pleaded guilty to possession for sale or supply of more than £18,770 worth of cannabis at the Ballymaloe Cookery School at Shanagarry, Co Cork in September 2018. Customs officers at an Irish mailing centre became suspicious when a US package containing cannabis arrived for Joshua. He was later arrested when he signed for and opened the package at the cookery school.

Joshua was remanded in custody for three weeks in November and upon his release he was sent to Cuain Mhuire rehabilitation centre after testing positive for drugs. On Friday, he arrived at Circuit Criminal Court in Cork where he was handed his sentence, with another 15 months suspended sentence, by Judge O'Donnabhain, who said: "He did it for profit. His culpability in this is significant."

Following his arrest in 2018, Rachel, who has appeared on Saturday Kitchen, said: "We are making a statement in response to, and hopefully to alleviate, the frenzy of enquiry and speculation on going in relation to our son Joshua. He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to supply them to others. He has admitted his guilt immediately and co-operated fully with the Gardaí."

She added: "We are absolutely devastated at this turn of events. Our son is eighteen years old, has never been in trouble with the Gardaí, and has made a huge mistake, which will have profound consequences for him. We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him. We must now try to look after our son and our family, the best way we can."

