Gordon Ramsay melts hearts in precious new snap with mini-me son Oscar and baby Jesse

Gordon Ramsay's festive period is set to be extra special this year seeing as it marks his baby boy Jesse's first Christmas.

And on Tuesday, the celebrity chef, who shares Jesse with his wife Tana, appeared in his element as he enjoyed a precious bonding session with his newborn and four-year-old son, Oscar.

In a picture shared to Tana's Instagram, Gordon, 57, is pictured beaming from ear to ear whilst cradling baby boy Jesse and simultaneously hugging nearby Oscar.

Wrapped up against the chill, tiny tot Jesse was dressed in a striped baby grow and a knitted white jumper, whilst Oscar dressed down in a graphic navy jumper.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse earlier this year

Gordon, meanwhile, looked his usual stylish self in a simple black T-shirt.

Captioning the adorable image, Tana gushed: "Daddy has arrived home, now Christmas can really begin x @gordongram we love you x".

Her post quickly racked up thousands of comments, with fans rushing to heap praise on the TV chef.

© Instagram Gordon's daughter Holly enjoying a bonding session with baby Jesse

Blown away by the family reunion, one follower commented: "All the boys together. How fab!" while another chimed in: "Hope you all have a fabulous family Christmas together. Nothing beats it. You will never get this time back with your children."

A third sweetly wrote: "Daddy with his youngest sons. How precious is this. Merry Christmas to all of you," and a fourth added: "What a proud daddy!! Merry Christmas to your family."

© Shutterstock Gordon and Tana wed in 1996

Happy couple Gordon and Tana surprised fans back in November when they revealed that he and Tana had welcomed their sixth child after keeping their pregnancy under wraps for nine months. Take a look at their newborn in the video below...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Jesse James bonds with elder brother Oscar

At the time, the famous father posted: "What an amazing birthday present, please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

Tana also shared a photo of baby Jesse, telling her followers: "It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana share six children together

Aside from baby Jesse, the happy couple, who tied the knot in 1996, are also proud parents to Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and four-year-old Oscar whom they welcomed into the world in 2019.

While the couple have created a beautiful family, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for Tana and Gordon. Back in 2016, Tana suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage five months into her pregnancy. Tana revealed she lost their son Rocky shortly after Megan's 18th birthday.