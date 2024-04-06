Gordon Ramsay beams alongside adorable son Jesse - and the likeness is uncanny

Former Strictly star Tilly Ramsay took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable snap of her TV chef dad Gordon Ramsay with her baby brother Jesse.

The Hell's Kitchen star, 57, beamed with pride as he held up the son, whom he shares with his wife of 28 years Tana, who was born last November.

© Instagram Tilly shared this adorable snap of her dad and little brother

Gordon was seen wearing a navy blue zip-up while his son who flashed a cute smile at the camera wore a matching blue babygrow. The likeness between the two was uncanny.

In the background was a glimpse inside their stylish kitchen which features warm wood shelving adorned with ornamented pieces and wall tiles in a pastel print.

© Getty Gordon and Tana Ramsay share six kids

The Kitchen Nightmares star often shares adorable photos with his six children - Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, five, and baby Jesse. He took to Instagram earlier this week to wish Oscar a 'happy birthday'.

Gordon grinned with his equally cheerful son on his shoulders who looked his double. "Happy 5th Birthday to this little man @oscarjramsay love you so much OJR Dad," Gordon wrote.

© Instagram Gordon looks just like his son Oscar

He put the limelight back on little Jesse when he shared an adorable snap of his son in a gorgeous mahogany lounge space where his feet were close to the camera. "5 months old and size 10 feet! Like father like son," Gordon joked.

© Instagram Gordon posted this light-hearted photo of Jesse

This cute photo of Jesse and Oscar watching a show also warmed the hearts of the TV chef's fans. "Sunday morning boys club! Happy Sunday everyone," the star penned.

© Instagram Jesse and Oscar shared a quiet Sunday morning

Despite being a doting dad of six, Gordon has hinted at baby number seven. Speaking to People magazine, Gordon revealed that Oscar had asked about having a younger sister. The star explained: "This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

© Instagram The two youngest Ramsay children look just like their TV chef dad

"I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction," Gordon continued. "I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?".

The MasterChef star went on to explain how their sixth child has brought their family closer together. "And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was twenty-five years ago to Megan."

© Instagram Gordon and Tana Ramsay are the proud parents

When Jesse was born the couple said that they were done with having children. However, Gordon's wife and author of Tana Ramsay’s Family Kitchen said in 2021: "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies, but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."

© Instagram The Ramsay siblings posed for a Mother's Day snap

Their six children were last pictured together on Mother's Day when Tana posted this adorable pool-side snap. Followers couldn't get over how much their rarely-seen son Jack looked like his father, especially since his rigorous military training put him in fit physical shape.