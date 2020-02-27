David Beckham recalls the moment he first asked wife Victoria Beckham on a date

They have one of the strongest relationships in the showbiz world, having been married for over twenty years. And now, David Beckham has shared sweet details of his first meeting with his then future wife Victoria. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the former footballer confessed it took him quite some time to pluck up the courage to ask for the Spice Girls star her number - and he still has the train ticket she wrote her phone number down on!

"She came to watch me in a game in London with her manager at the time and one of the other Spice Girls, Sporty Spice," recalled David, who was playing for Manchester United at the time. Asked if Posh Spice was his favourite, David coyly replied: "She was obviously my favourite, might be a bit awkward if she wasn't."

The 44-year-old then revealed how Victoria travelled to Manchester the following week, and it was then that they actually spoke for the first time. "She'd had a couple of drinks so I decided why not, I'll try and get her number," he gushed. "We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge. She actually got the train up that day so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have."

The A-list couple met in 1997

The stars met in 1997, and were married two years later. "For the first three months it was amazing because no one found out about us being together," David previously said of their early romance. "We loved that because we could sneak around. Our first kiss was in the car park of a restaurant. We used to drive to places and just spend as much time together as possible. That was an amazing time in our relationship."

They have since gone on to welcome four children together; Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper. There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their children - despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that they are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

David and Victoria with their eldest son Brooklyn

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

