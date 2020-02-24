Olly Murs has shared his heartache once again in the wake of his close friend Caroline Flack's passing. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the Voice UK judge revealed he has managed to crack a smile as he returned home following a difficult week. Sharing a selfie of his sunburnt face, he told his followers: "Finally after 17 hours flying I'm home (think I'm now a Sudoku king btw)." The post comes one week after Olly expressed his sadness over the loss of his dear friend, whom he presented one series of X Factor with.

He added: "Wow it's been hard to crack a smile this past week but this face is happy to be home, to see my family and friends, which is much needed and get back to work, love to you all." [sic] The pair hosted the 2015 series of X Factor together, and went on to become good friends.

Olly Murs has shared this snap after his holiday

At the time of the Love Island star's passing, the 35-year-old singer uploaded a sweet photo of himself and Caroline taken a few years earlier, showing her with her arms around his neck and him with one arm around her waist and one hand waving at the camera. "My heart is forever broken," he wrote. "I've lost something today that I'll never ever get back.. and that's you." It's clear that Olly is coming to terms with the loss of his friend.

The nation was shocked by the news of Caroline's passing

He has spent the past few weeks abroad at a holiday retreat with his girlfriend Amelia Tank. Olly has been sharing snippets of their romantic getaway with his followers – and even thanked his partner for being the perfect shoulder to cry on. "When I needed a cry you gave me a shoulder, when I needed space you let me have it and when I needed a kiss you said only on this [explicit] swing," he wrote. "But literally thanks for the last few days, hope I didn’t ruin the last week of your awesome family holiday darling." [sic]

To seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.