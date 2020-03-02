Olly Murs has shared his devastation over the loss of his friend Caroline Flack in a new interview. The Voice UK judge confessed he "felt numb" when his manager told him the sad news during his holiday abroad. Due to the time difference, the 35-year-old found out the news in the middle of the night. "My phone went at 2.23am and I'll never forget it," he told the Sun. "My manager told me and I just stared at my phone for hours, I didn't know what to do. I just didn't want to believe it. I was numb to any feelings and then I just broke down."

Since the loss, a heartbroken Olly has admitted the news still hasn't sunk in. "I'm still in shock, really. To think I won't have a conversation, a laugh, work, or even just get a random voice note from Cazza again - I just can't get my head around it," he explained, adding: "Since then I just have constant waves of emotions - one minute I'm ok, the next I'm so sad for her. It's hard, I'll always miss Caz a lot."

The Love Island star passed away on 15 February. At the time of the news, Olly immediately shared his heartache as he uploaded a sweet photo of himself and Caroline taken a few years earlier. "My heart is forever broken," he wrote. "I've lost something today that I'll never ever get back, and that's you." The pair hosted one series of The X Factor together, and went on to become good friends.

He added: "I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend. I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I'll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic'd up and have you by my side again." [sic]

To seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.