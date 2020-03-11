Kate Garraway and her family are celebrating a very special day – her daughter Darcey has turned 14. The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a sweet collage in tribute of her firstborn, posting a snap of Darcey as a baby and another of her daughter in present day. Kate wrote: "So how did this happen? 14 years ago our beautiful baby daughter came into our lives and changed our world. Now she is a full on selfie posing teenager. Thankfully she put the phone down long enough to have birthday cake and our traditional family tea with me granny, papa daddy and brother. We love you Darcey - happy birthday!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's husband talks about her I'm a Celebrity campmates fancying her

The TV star followed it up with another photo, giving fans a glimpse at the family's celebrations at home where they toasted Darcey with glasses of bubbly. "Birthday tea!! Happy 14th Darcey xxx," she wrote.

Kate, 52, and her husband Derek Draper also share a ten-year-old son Bill. The couple are preparing to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in September, and it sounds like they're pulling out all the stops. Kate told Prima magazine: "We're going to have a second wedding and Darcey's going to plan the whole thing. She's 13, so it could be very interesting, but we'll see. I think she will probably want me to look like Kendall Jenner on the day which is going to be tough… I would love to look like Kendall Jenner as well, so good luck with that!"

Happy birthday to Kate's daughter Darcey!

MORE: Meghan Markle hosted leaving lunch for UK staff at The Goring hotel

The family flew out to Australia before Christmas to support Kate during her stint in I'm a Celebrity, ahead of which the telly favourite actually revealed it was her daughter who pushed her to sign up to the reality TV show. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the mother-of-two revealed: "Darcey really got into the last couple of series and kept saying: 'You should so do this Mum,' and things like: 'You should eat that slug from the garden, or jump off of that wall, to practise.' It's been a war of attrition."

The family celebrated at home

MORE: Olly Murs pays tribute to Caroline Flack on day of her funeral

"Mum was very nervous and quite reluctant, but Bill and I really wanted her to do it," said Darcey. "I think she will be okay sleeping outside with the animals, but she's more nervous about eating and skydiving."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.