Kate Garraway just had her second Christmas Day with her family - take a look One celebration just isn't enough!

Christmas with the family means plenty of food and fun activities, so at times it's necessary to have more than one Big Day, and that's certainly been the case for Kate Garraway and her family. The Good Morning Britain star posted a happy photo on her Instagram on Friday morning of her family sat round the table together after enjoying their festive feast.

Kate, who appeared on this year's series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, posted the family picture with the caption: "And now #Christmas all over again with the Garraway's…. [sic]." The post saw the mum-of-two donning a gold Christmas hat, paired with a festive red blouse adorned with reindeer as she smiled amongst her relatives for their celebrations. How lovely!

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa undergoes dramatic makeover - and she looks incredible!

Kate and her family have been enjoying more festive celebrations

No doubt Kate is soaking up the joys and comforts of home since returning from the Australian jungle where she took part in the ITV show fronted by Ant and Dec. The GMB presenter proved very popular with the viewers, as Kate stayed in the jungle until the penultimate day of the competition before being eliminated and coming in fourth place.

MORE: Kate Garraway fears for her job after suffering disaster on first day back at Good Morning Britain

Kate came fourth in this year's I'm a Celebrity

The 52-year-old just missed out on making it into the final three as radio star Roman Kemp and actors Andrew Whyment and Jacqueline Jossa were the last ones standing. It was Jacqueline who was eventually crowned Queen of the Jungle.

And it wasn't just Kate who enjoyed her jungle experience, but her husband and children too. The star's daughter Darcey, 13, and son William, ten, had a great time meeting the rest of the celebrities and their families while staying in Australia, and had photos with winner Jacqueline during the show's final on Sunday. Kate posted a picture of the trio on Instagram, and captioned it: "Our #junglequeen and my #jungle prince and princess – love you all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.