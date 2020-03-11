Olly Murs has taken to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to his late friend Caroline Flack on the day she was laid to rest in a private funeral. The 35-year-old posted a sweet clip showing him kissing Caroline on the cheek during their time presenting The X Factor together. He wrote: "Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you caz until we meet again." Caroline tragically took her own life at the age of 40 on 15 February. Last week, Olly revealed how much he misses his friend during an emotional appearance on Loose Women. Speaking through tears, he said: "It's tough, I never thought I'd never see her again. I love her to bits and I miss her."

Olly was not the only one of Caroline's friends to honour the Love Island star on Tuesday. Her boyfriend Lewis Burton shared a black-and-white photo of the couple together, writing: "My little angel… I will love you forever." Her best friend Mollie Grosberg shared: "Bye bye my beauty. I'll never ever not think about you every second of every day. We love you so much and we are smiling today just for you. The sun shines for you." Other stars including Amanda Holden and Strictly's Janette Manrara posted photos showing them wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a sketch of Caroline and the words 'Be kind'.

Stacey Solomon, meanwhile, posted a photo of her holding hands with her boyfriend Joe Swash – one of Caroline's good friends. She wrote: "Today it doesn't feel right to be on social media... so from me and the boys, we hope you have a good day. Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you, and let them know how much you need them in your life... You never know when they really might need to know. Love you all."

Olly has previously spoken about the moment he was told the news about Caroline's passing. The Voice UK judge confessed he "felt numb" when his manager told him the sad news during his holiday abroad. Due to the time difference, Olly found out the news in the middle of the night. "My phone went at 2.23am and I'll never forget it," he told the Sun. "My manager told me and I just stared at my phone for hours, I didn't know what to do. I just didn't want to believe it. I was numb to any feelings and then I just broke down." He continued: “I'm still in shock, really. To think I won't have a conversation, a laugh, work, or even just get a random voice note from Cazza again - I just can't get my head around it," he explained, adding: "Since then I just have constant waves of emotions - one minute I'm ok, the next I'm so sad for her. It's hard, I'll always miss Caz a lot."