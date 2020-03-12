Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy's incredible talent – and you won't believe what it is The singer shares four children with wife and Loose Woman star Ayda Field

Robbie and Ayda Williams might have a little rockstar on their hands – the couple's seven-year-old daughter Teddy has already started writing her own songs! The Let Me Entertain You singer made the revelation when speaking in The Sun's Bizarre column, saying: "My daughter is writing songs already. It's phenomenal. And I am taking credit for what she's writing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The heartwarming moment Robbie Williams cradles his newborn baby

The doting dad, who shares Teddy, Charlie, five, Coco, 18 months, and baby Beau, one month, with Loose Women star Ayda, made headlines on Tuesday after adding to the paper that he's embraced his grey hair as he feels that he is "too old" to keep dying it. The doting dad explained from his Australian tour: "There’s a certain age that you reach where you go, 'I better stop dying this stuff.' You don’t want to have that auburny red tip at the end — you see the rock stars of yesterday do this and you go, 'Oooh.' So what I’ve done is shave it all off."

MORE: Ayda Field shares sweet new photo of daughter Coco bonding with baby Beau

Robbie and his children

MORE: Ayda Field shares adorable photo of daughter Coco playing dress-up in her clothes

The year got off to an incredibly exciting start for the Williams, who welcomed their fourth child, Beau, in February. Ayda announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's. The TV star captioned the sweet picture: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

The family has spent plenty of time recently bonding with their new arrival, and Ayda often shares videos of Beau and his older siblings. Perhaps most adorable of all was the photo that Ayda posted on Thursday in which Coco could be seen gently holding Beau's tiny feet in her hand, while Justin Bieber's hit track Baby played. "@robbiewilliams Coco and 'her' Beau #ababylovestory #babybabybaby #beliebers," the 40-year-old captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.