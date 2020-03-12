Ayda Field's daughter Coco is certainly a doting big sister! On Wednesday, Ayda took to Instagram to share a sweet new photo showing the one-year-old bonding with her baby brother Beau. In the snapshot, Coco can be seen gently holding Beau's tiny feet in her hand, while Justin Bieber's hit track Baby plays. "@robbiewilliams Coco and 'her' Beau #ababylovestory #babybabybaby #beliebers," the 40-year-old captioned the post. Unsurprisingly, fans adored the new photo. "Awe what a beautiful picture. Hope you are all enjoying Baby Beau. Love to you all," one wrote. A second added: "Aaawww! I totally love and adore how you get these wonderful moments out to us, whilst still protecting your kids. Thx for sharing...!!!"

Ayda and her husband Robbie Williams, 46, prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, and choose not to show their faces in their social media posts. The only exception to that came in October 2018, when their eldest child Teddy acted as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, alongside Princess Charlotte, Isla and Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor and Mia Tindall.

The heartwarming moment Robbie Williams cradles his newborn baby, Beau

Former Take That star Robbie and Ayda started dating in 2006, and were married at his home in Beverly Hills in August 2010, in a HELLO! magazine exclusive. They now have four children together; five-year-old son Charlie, daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one, and baby Beau.

The couple managed to keep Beau's impending arrival a secret. They stunned fans with the news of his birth by sharing a photo on Instagram showing four sets of children's feet – one of which belonged to a tiny baby. "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," Ayda, 40, announced. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."