Angelina Jolie and her family have pulled together over the past few months to be there for her two daughters Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13, who have both undergone operations in hospital. The Maleficent actress has since opened up about their health, and how her children have been helping each other, in her latest column for TIME. The contributing editor wrote about how brave her daughters have been, and that they encouraged her to talk about their ordeal. "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," she began.

Angelina Jolie's daughters Zahara and Shiloh have both been in hospital

On Zahara and Shiloh's individual health problems, she wrote: "I also watched them face their fears with a resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breathe through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it." Angelina was writing the column to mark International Women's Day, and penned it while at the hospital. She focused on the bravery of her daughters, and how their youngest sister, Vivienne, 11, has been helping to nurse them. "I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love," she wrote.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker makes surprising confession about daughter Marion

The Hollywood actress' family have all been there for each other

Hopefully, both Shiloh and Zahara are now on the mend. Angelina was pictured earlier in the month with Zahara and Vivienne, who went to watch Cirque du Soleil's touring show Volta. The trio had a picture with the cast members backstage after the performance. The photo was shared by Paola Fraschini, who was one of the stars of the show. Paola shared the picture on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Ok, I've never thought I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show! What a beautiful show."

READ: Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is her mum's double in school photo

Angelina shares her daughters, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 11, with ex-husband Brad Pitt. While the American actor hasn't spoken publicly about his daughters' operations, he cancelled his appearance at the BAFTAs in London in February due to family reasons. The doting dad did attend the Oscars shortly afterwards though, and won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad dedicated his award to his children. Addressing the star-studded audience at the ceremony, he said: "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.