The London Underground has shared a touching tribute to Caroline Flack, following the final of Love Island on Sunday night. All on the Board often shares inspirational quotes and dedications with commuters on boards displayed within the Underground. And their latest offering really hit home with Caroline's fans. Alongside her name and the dates 1979 – 2020, the message reads: "As the sun sets on an island of love, you will shine on forever in a paradise above. Nobody will forget you, your personality, your walk and infectious laugh. Your departure has left so many hearts broken in half. May your ocean be calm, may there be no storm. For eternity may you be happy, and the light forever keep you warm. May Heaven be as beautiful as you, may you find true peace of mind. There is no solution for our confusions, but we need to always be kind." The poem made reference to a meme Caroline had shared on Instagram before her death, which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

The London Underground has shared a touching tribute to Caroline Flack

Sunday’s Love Island final was dedicated to the memory of Caroline, with a tearful Laura Whitmore telling viewers she had struggled to come to terms with her friend's death. "The past week has been extremely difficult, coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague, Caroline," she said. "We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time."

MORE: Caroline Flack's family release powerful message she wrote before her tragic death

She continued: "Caroline loved Love Island. She loved love, and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her." Caroline died on 15 February at the age of 40. She took her own life. The tragic passing went on to spark a wide and important conversation about mental health and the effects of bullying, trolling and negative publicity.

Love Island dedicates the show's final to Caroline Flack

Meanwhile, last week, ITV cancelled two episodes of Love Island with producers stating it would "not be broadcast out of respect for Caroline's family". The sad news left the future of the ITV2 series in doubt. However, during the finale, Laura confirmed the show would return to Majorca for a new series this summer.