When not at work, Matt Baker lives an idyllic life away from the spotlight on a farm in Hertfordshire. The One Show host tends to keep his family life private, but over the weekend he shared a sweet Instagram video where he introduced his fans to his beloved pet dog Bob. The former Blue Peter presenter also featured in the footage as he gave the Border Collie a shower after a busy day out on the fields. "After a busy day in the fields looking this good takes work!" he wrote in the caption. Matt's followers adored seeing the video, with one commenting: "Oh bless, so patient, they truly are good friends to us," while another wrote: "That's one pampered pooch!" A third added: "Look at that face, gorgeous dog!"

Bob also resembled Matt's Border Collie Meg, who was one of the stars of Blue Peter when he presented the CBBC series from 2001 to 2006. Meg was a much-loved dog, both to Matt and Blue Peter fans, and featured in an episode of The Archers before she passed away. In 2017, Matt told Radio Times: "She [Meg] came with me when I was doing a piece about the show, and it turned out their bank of sound effects were lacking the bark of a working dog. So they recorded her, and now whenever you hear a dog bark on The Archers, that's Meg."

Matt will be leaving The One Show at the end of March

Matt lives with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two young children, Molly and Luke. Working at the farm is a family affair and Matt's son and daughter get stuck in when it comes down to helping out with the daily chores. Matt previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep. While Matt rarely shares photos or videos of his family online, he recently posted a hilarious clip of his wife attempting to get a drone stuck out of her hair while he FaceTimed her from his dressing room at The London Palladium. The footage was shared on Matt's Instagram page, alongside the caption: "Facetimed from the Palladium last night. My wife was mid drone drama."

Matt is set to leave The One Show on 31 March, although it is not yet known what he will do afterwards, but he has plenty of options! The star impressed fans with his gymnastics skills while starring in Goldilocks and the Three Bears in January, and recently revealed his secret talent for drawing. Last month, Matt shared a photo on social media of his latest piece of artwork – a detailed painting of a colourful duck. In the caption, he wrote: "This is for those who’ve asked for more of my paintings.. I did this Mallard as an abstract watercolour - we love ducks in our house!"

