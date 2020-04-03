Kate Ferdinand has opened up about her struggles during self-isolation. The former reality TV star admitted she suffers from "bad days" while on lockdown, alongside the rest of the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kate is currently in quarantine with husband Rio and her stepchildren Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight. During an Instagram Q&A with her fans, she admitted she's felt "really uneasy and overwhelmed", but praised exercise for helping to ease her mind.

When asked for tips on dealing with anxiety, Kate replied: "Most importantly, I hope you're ok. Honestly, I have generally been feeling quite good but I have had some bad days where I have been feeling really, really uneasy and overwhelmed. I struggle if I don't have routine, I'm quite good at recognising what I struggle with so I have tried my best to sort some kind of routine to stay on track and have small goals - even if a goal is cleaning the kitchen."

She added: "The small goals help me stay focused and my mind busy. Saying that, I'm also trying not to be too hard on myself if I am struggling. Tomorrow we have decided to have a rest day, relax, try not to do many chores and jobs and I am telling myself THATS OK! Exercise also really helps, walking the dog and having some fresh air and also listening to your body. If it's time to rest and relax don't put too much pressure on yourself."

Kate also touched upon her relationship with her stepchildren, stressing the importance of making the children feel like a priority. She said: "I think it's very important to take interest in what the kids love, this is what our relationship is formed on. I paid a huge interest in their hobbies when I first met them. I made it very clear I was equally here for them and their dad. Our relationship isn't just because I love their dad, it's because I love them and want to be in their life too. I love the children so much."

