Piers Morgan has shared a rare photo of his eight-year-old daughter Elise as they passed time during the current coronavirus lockdown by playing a game of Spillikins together. The 55-year-old Good Morning Britain star shared the sweet snap on Instagram, writing: "Giving my daughter a masterclass in giant-sized Spillikins. Every time she gets close to lifting one out, I make her laugh." Piers shares Elise with his wife Celia Waldren, and also has sons Albert, 19, Spencer, 26, and Stanley, 22, who he shares with ex-wife Marion Shalloe.

On Wednesday, the father-of-four revealed that youngest son Albert had coronavirus on Good Morning Britain, explaining: "One of my sons had it in a much milder way. My youngest boy. I think most people are associating (lack of taste and smell) that with the virus, it’s a very unnerving thing to get."

Susanna Reid was surprised by the revelation, saying: "Your son?" Piers confirmed that Albert was now all recovered, saying: "Yes, he had mild symptoms which have cleared up now." He also reassured viewers that he and Albert weren't living in the same house, so he was fine to still be going to work, adding: "I hadn’t seen my son for three weeks before he presented with symptoms, he was at his mum's."

In light of the current pandemic, the journalist has also pledged to cover the cost of healthcare workers who are charged parking fees on hospital grounds, saying: "I will say now to any health worker, during the future of this crisis, however long it lasts, if any of you get a parking ticket at a hospital where you're working, I will pay it for you, I will pay it, and I will then go to the government and have the battle, you don't get involved. Send it here to Good Morning Britain and I will pay the parking ticket."

