Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato blasts online followers for suggesting she leaves her husband

Luisana Lopilato has taken to Instagram to defend Michael Bublé after she was urged to leave her husband by some of their followers.

The couple have released a series of live videos detailing aspects of their home life whilst on lockdown, and followers have been concerned by the way Michael comes across in the videos.

But on Sunday the Argentinian model shared a lengthy statement silencing the critics and standing up for her husband: "It's incredible how some human beings are!! While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family."

MORE: Michael Bublé shares adorable rare photo of his baby daughter amid coronavirus

The mother-of-three continued: "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!! It's not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying to have fame and more followers.

"He is telling lies that I will not allow because he disrespects my family, so I ask you, who have trusted me so much over the years, that you do not allow it either! Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God! The world needs more than ever 'love, hope, values, unity and solidarity' NOT these types of people," she wrote alongside a picture which read "always do what's right and leave the consequences to god."

Michael first met Luisana in 2009 when she appeared in his music video, Haven't Met You Yet. The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011. The couple are the doting parents of three young children. They have two sons, Noah, five, and Elias, three. Their daughter Vida was born in July 2018. Michael proudly revealed that they were expecting their first girl just ahead of her arrival during a radio interview. He said at the time: "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've never actually said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming."

READ: Michael Bublé opens up about six-year-old cancer-free son Noah: 'I've been to hell'

In 2016, Michael and Luisana's worlds were turned upside down by the devastating news that their son Noah, then three, had liver cancer. After his son was given the all-clear in 2017, Michael opened up about the tragedy his family had gone through. Speaking to Australian publication Herald Sun, he said: "You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been." Michael added. "I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much." Michael also praised his wife for getting him through the awful experience. While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: "When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, 'We did it, it's good, he's okay,' I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.'"