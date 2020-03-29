Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard posted a video to Instagram on Sunday afternoon that showed one of the ways he is passing time with his family during the coronavirus lockdown. The dad-of-two shared a video of himself and one of his sons going for a run together – although by the look of things, the star would have to hurry to catch up! Ben's video showed his son running into the distance as the 45-year-old said: "Sunday, exercise, out and about, chasing the boy, clear your head." He appeared a little out of breath as he spoke.

Ben then turned the camera to face himself and went on: "I'm a sweaty mess but I managed to get out, get a bit of exercise… any chance to get out." He finished the video by saying he had to stop filming so that he could go and "catch my son". Here's hoping he did! The Tipping Point host is a devoted dad to his two children, Jack, 14, and Sam, 12, who he shares with his wife Annie. The couple married in 2004 after nine years together and on Wednesday they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary with a quiet day at home with their boys.

Ben enjoyed a run with his son on a rare lockdown outing

Speaking to his co-host Lorraine Kelly on GMB on Thursday, Ben said: "We had a celebration of some sorts. But what was lovely yesterday, we just sat around and had dinner with the boys. Lots of people - like you were saying - are suddenly eating together more than they were." He added: "It was just a lovely sort of day being at home, being in the garden and thinking, '25 years together is a long old time.'"

The family often spend time together outdoors and Ben shared a photo of the whole gang before Christmas when they were enjoying a crisp December walk. While he and Annie snuggled up together for a photo, however, their sons had other ideas and jumped on each other in the background. Ben captioned the hilarious snap: "Out for a Sunday afternoon walk trying to capture a lovely pic, just to have two numpties consistently ruining the moment… Apparently they’re adding humour to a soppy bit of nonsense!! They’re right - but won’t tell them that."

