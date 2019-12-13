Andy Murray reveals what would keep him awake until 3am - and it's not what you think The Wimbledon champ admits it used to cause his games to suffer…

Sir Andy Murray has revealed that he used to stay awake until 3am because he was addicted to gaming. The tennis ace admits that he used to suffer during some of his big matches because he couldn't stop himself staying up all night playing video games. Andy confessed that he would often travel with his Playstation console, but his late-night sessions of games like Pro Evolution Soccer left him feeling sluggish and tired on the court the next day. "I would travel with a Playstation everywhere until probably I was like 26," he revealed in his Amazon documentary. "I was playing way too much. I had to play tennis the next day and I was playing until like 2 or 3am. It would be hours, not minutes."

Andy’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, said he played video games for seven hours a day when they were working together in 2006 and 2007. The American said the player’s "obsession" with the games caused rows between the pair. Luckily, the 32-year-old gave up gaming while at big events a few years ago, just before the most successful period in his career. But he admitted he hasn't given it up completely and is now back playing after undergoing a hip resurfacing operation earlier this year.

Andy revealed his hip injury had an impact on his marriage

Last month, Andy opened up about the devastating effect his career-threatening hip injury had on his marriage to Kim Sears. He was forced to take some time out from the sport, which he admits left him feeling "down" and impacted his relationship with Kim. "I was pretty down, that's for sure. It was a really tough period for me because it wasn't so much the actual injury itself," the two-time Wimbledon champ told The Times.

Andy and Kim married in 2015

"Being injured can be frustrating, but the issue that I had was with me every single day, sleeping and walking. It wasn't just I hit a serve and my arm hurt. This woke me up in the night. It was bad. I don't know if the children noticed because when I'm with them I'm always trying to put on a brave face, but my wife definitely. It put a lot of strain on our relationship, just because I was down all the time."

He added: "She has been brilliant and I would probably be quite selfish, just in terms of thinking about myself and how I'm feeling all the time and not actually realising the impact that has on all the people around me. I was, like, 'You don't know what it's like. You don't know what it is that I'm feeling.' I probably didn't take into consideration what that was doing to everyone around me."

