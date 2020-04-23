Nicole Kidman wowed fans this week after sharing the most gorgeous photo to celebrate Earth Day. The Big Little Lies actress took to Instagram to upload a beautiful picture of herself standing in front of the mountains, surrounded by rolling hills and a bright blue sky. The Undoings star looked stylish dressed in an all-black outfit, which showcased her slim figure, resulting in some of the star's fans to express their concerns. One wrote: "You look so thin in this photo, you look healthier now," while another added: "You must eat Nicole." However, other fans commented on the beautiful scenery. "Looks like you're inside a painting!" one fan observed, as a fourth commented: "That's such a beautiful view."

Nicole Kidman standing in front of a gorgeous mountainside

The Others actress no doubt enjoyed looking back at the beautiful photo, taken when it was possible for everyone to travel. Currently, Nicole is self-isolating in Nashville with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, during the coronavirus pandemic. The celebrity couple have been doing their bit to help lift fans' spirits up during this uncertain time, and have been inviting people to virtual concerts each week at their home studio. Keith also took part in the One World: Together At Home concert on Saturday, which saw the likes of Jennifer Lopez, the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga perform from their respective homes.

MORE: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte both share this common trait

The Big Little Lies actress is currently self-isolating in Nashville with her family

Nicole and Keith have been having fun spending quality time with their daughters during the lockdown too. Keith recently opened up about the activities they have been enjoying. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house." The star revealed that they had been playing a lot of card games including Uno, Apples and Apples, and What Do You Meme? and that they were playing music and gathering around the piano, dancing and getting out in their backyard.

READ: Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist reveals top tips for dyeing your hair during lockdown

While they tend to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, The Hours actress previously gave an insight into Sunday and Faith's upbringing during an interview with Marie Claire. "I have a very sort of quiet life, I suppose. I try to live a soulful, artistic life. [This means] trying to raise my daughters in a really conscious, present way. Time becomes so precious as you get older," she said. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Bombshell star also admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology. She said: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.